Senate Confirms AMCON, FIRS Board Members

By Chuks Okocha and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Board chairmen and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) and the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON).

Also, the Senate approved the budget of N11,594,920,847 for the National Communication Commission on the Universal Service Provisions Fund and N140.3 billion for the 2020 National Communication Commission.

The confirmation of the chairman and Board members of FIRS was sequel to the motion moved by the chairman of Senate committee on Finance, Solomon Adeolu Olamilekan who urged the Senate to receive and consider the report of the Senate committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial institutions.

The Senate approved Mohammad Mammam Namibia as FIRS chairman with others as Board members.

Also, the Senate approved and confirmed Edward Lametek Adamu as the chairman of the Board of AMCON.

The motion for the confirmation was moved by Senator Sani Abacha.

Meanwhile, Senate has endorsed the services of Ocean Marine Solutions limited (OSML) as a genuine and reliable private maritime logistics support company on the nation’s port, securing the safety of ships waiting to berth at the ports.

Senate endorsement of OSML operation followed adoption of all four recommendations by the joint Adhoc Senate committees on Marine Transport and Finance to investigate alleged fraud in the operation of OMSL on the nation water ways.

The committee recommended among others “that Ocean Marine solutions limited OMSL should be commended for its genuine national interest for investing over $400m in the security and secured Anchorage Area in particular, that the Nigerian water ways in general by providing the needed platforms and logistics for theNigerian Navy to effectively perform 2/47/365 patrol operations as well as to provide the required protection for vesels waiting to berth at the nation’s Port

“That since no fraud is found in the operations of the OMSL and its operates at no cost to the government, OMSL should be allowed to continue it’s operations at the Safe Anchorage until such a time when a better and more cost effective system is put in place by the government.

“That the Nigerian Navy should be properly funded to enable it provide needed vessels to enable its 150 vessels-deficit to enable them carry out their constitutional responsibilities without over depending on private maritime logistics support companies (PMSC).

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said Nigeria had no option but to stick to the deal that would continue to provide safety for ships berthing on Nigerians shores thereby guaranteeing the nation’s aspiration to sustained increased revenue.

According to Lawan: “I think we have a challenge here, which is, that, if we do not like what this company is doing we should bring our own. Until we are able to do that, I think we have to continue with the present arrangement.”