RCCG Pastor Kidnapped in Yola

Daji Sani in Yola

Pastor Kayode Shogbesan of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Yola, Adamawa State Capital has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at gunpoint.

The pastor who is also a professor of Fishery at Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, was abducted on Tuesday night in the university premises.

According to a relative who pleaded to to be named, the pastor was kidnapped around the university premises when he had finished lectures and was about going home.

The source said he was abducted by gunmen who came in an SUV.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Adamawa State police command , DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the pastor was kidnapped after he closed from office between 8 and 9pm while returning home.

The spokesman said police had mobilised a search team to go after the kidnappers to arrest and bring them to book.

He called on the public to divulge any information regarding the kidnappers to police.

Nguroje appealed to the public to be security conscious and report any strange movement to the police.

He said the kidnappers were yet to ask for ransom or state reasons for the pastor’s abduction.

