Imo Senator Slumps, Dies

By Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Benjamin Umajunogu, is dead.

Umajunogu, a ranking Senator from Imo North senatorial district, was said to have slumped on Wednesday at his Abuja residence and died before being rushed to the hospital.

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, confirmed Umajunogu’s death to newsmen at the Senate lobby on Wednesday afternoon.

He was, however, not forthcoming on the cause and other details of the death of Umajunogu, who attended Tuesday’s plenary of the upper chamber.

