FG Approves Court of Appeal for Asaba

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The federal government has approved the creation of a Court of Appeal for Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the resolutions at the meeting of the state executive council yesterday in Asaba.

According to Aniagwu, “I am pleased to announce to you that executive council has approved the construction of residential quarters for judges of the Court of Appeal to be located in Asaba. So, between now and February next year, the Court of Appeal, Asaba Division, will commence operation in Asaba.

‘’We do know that before now, whenever you had to appeal a High Court judgment, you needed to go to Court of Appeal in Benin-city. So, for this one to take off, we have to provide residential accommodation for the judges in Asaba. And, for that purpose, we are restructuring the Maryam Babangida House just off the Maryam Babangida Way in Asaba. The good thing is that we are going to have a Court of Appeal Judicial Division in Asaba.’’

The commissioner, meanwhile, said the executive council also approved the coronation (installation) of the Diokpa, Fidelis Chukwujindu Ifeyenem, for the people of Umute in Aniocha South Local Government Area subject to the custom and tradition of the people.

Moreover, the council also approved the construction of a technical college in Uvwie, saying: “It brings to nine out of the 19 technical schools we are establishing in the local government areas. You’ll recall the last time I addressed you; we were trying to resolve the issue of location of the Technical College in Uvwie.

However, the Asaba Division of the Court of Appeal is set for inauguration in the state as the structures for the offices as well as residential accommodation for judges are now fully in place in the city.

THISDAY, however, learnt that a team of inspectors was in Asaba in October this year to inspect office structures and residential accommodation for Justices of the court.