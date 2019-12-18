CIMA Harps on Digitalisation

Funmi Ogundare

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), Nigeria, recently celebrated its 100 years anniversary with the launch of a new initiative known as, ‘Future of Finance.’

The initiative is expected to help reshape the accounting profession by digitalizing its activities so as to remain relevant in the future.

The initiative was expected to help transform the role of finance and the finance function.

Speaking at a dinner held in Lagos, to mark the milestone, some members who had contributed to the growth of the body in Nigeria, were recognised.

CIMA President, Mr. Amal Ratnayake, said, “It is a privilege to be CIMAs president during this special year; a year when we respect our great heritage and embrace our future.

“We can reflect at how we have led change over the past 100 years, retained our core values and been purpose driven. We can also feel proud that we have established a global management accounting profession that is fit for the future of finance.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of CIMA, Nigeria Branch, Mr. Seyi Olanrewaju, said he was elated to be a part of the milestone celebration.

According to him, “The elation stems from a century of unmatched and noticeable contributions to businesses and economies. My utmost point of elation this evening is that we are not here to count empty years of irrelevance, but rather an impactful century of living up to purpose, mission, and engendering remarkable changes in the world of accounting as we have it today.”

He disclosed that the accounting body had released its white paper on re-inventing finance for a digital world to lead the profession forward, saying, “The research findings informed the updated CGMA Competency Framework, the new 2019 CIMA Professional Qualification Syllabus and a digital mindset pack that will give finance professionals the resources they need to thrive in the digital age. “

The Associate Director, CIMA Nigeria, Ms Ijeoma Anadozie said, “building on 100 years of heritage and our future of Finance research, we are in an excellent position to support our members and students in Nigeria to move ahead in a rapidly changing digital future.

“Finance professionals who adapt quickly to these changes will remain knowledgeable and employable, capable of contributing to value creation and preservation in their organisations.”

She said CIMAs success was about evolution, embracing change and remaining relevant, adding that the initiative, the ‘Future of Finance’ research was geared towards transforming communities, economies and organisations.