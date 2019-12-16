UBA Staff Give Back in CSR Initiative

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc at the weekend held the 2019 edition of its annual ‘Each One, Teach One initiative, in Nigeria and across all its subsidiaries in Africa.

The initiative is part of UBA Foundation’s activities where the bank’s staff members give their time and skills to the communities around them. All across the continent, staff of the pan- African bank were seen within their communities, teaching and assisting the less privileged, especially students and people living with disabilities.

The Executive Director, Lagos and West Bank, Marketing, Mr. Ayoku Liadi, who represented UBA’s Group Managing Director, and the Chairman of UBA Foundation, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, at the event in Lagos, expressed his excitement over the initiative, adding that as a corporate entity, UBA, through its Foundation has decided to give back as a family, starting by impacting knowledge and skills to students and participants.

A statement quoted Liadi to have said: “Our goal with this initiative which is in its second year, is to help the under privileged and young children learn vocational skills that will assist them along the path to financial freedom as they start businesses of their own. We have therefore, created a platform to encourage people who have various skills and talents to pass this on to the younger generation.”

Liadi also seized the opportunity to give the participants a short lecture about financial literacy, noting that it is important for students to embrace the culture of being financially cautious from a tender age.

He said, “At UBA, we want students to inculcate the habit of savings, especially for the rainy day. It is important that you are cautious about the future, because nothing is guaranteed. Therefore ensure that you bear this in mind when you receive your pocket money and allowance no matter how little; because when you save today, it will go a long way to help you tomorrow, “Liadi told the students who filled the Onikan Youth Centre.”

Students from Modupe Cole Memorial Childcare and Treatment Home; Standard Hallmark College, Mushin; Child Life-Line,Lagos and Moyin Rainbow Foundation, Lagos; were some of the students who participated at the event.

The Chief Executive Officer, UBA Foundation, Mrs. Bola Atta, who threw more light on the initiative stated that it was aimed at helping to impact lives positively and in a very meaningful way.