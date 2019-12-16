Take Ownership of Electrical Installations, Jos Disco Charges Consumers

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company has commended the initiative of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to bring distribution licensees and MOJEC International Nigeria Limited to a joint partnership, noting that the development was bridging the metering gap and eliminating estimated billing.

Addressing journalists after the launch of the Meter Asset Provider Scheme (MAPs) in Jos, the Chief Executive Officer of JED, Engr. Uday Shankar Mishra, said the partnership has become necessary due to the interminable demand from customers requesting to discontinue from estimated billing.

He, however, charged consumers to take ownership of installations in their domain, adding that the security of electrical installations is everyone’s business.

Mishra said having joined the scheme, JED has seen an improvement in the quality of service rendered to cunsumers. In fact, “JED is now one of the best DisCos in Nigeria in terms of handling customer complaints.

He added: “It is therefore factual that development is consistent with JED Plc, especially if you have a flashback to the industry before we came on board. It is evident that the young and vibrant workforce pioneering far reaching innovations on how we can better our service is the dream team that can make the dream work of delivering electricity to you in a safe, reliable and cost effective manner.

“These few years in business with you have been amazing, although tough, tough in the sense that power/electrical installations that are designed or used for power distribution has suffered vandalism attacks by members of our communities.

“The company has through several ways tried to educate and create awareness of the need for communities to own-up electrical installations within, but unfortunately, these social menace has continued to cause a demonstrated amount of damage to our network infrastructure.”

He warned that, “When we fold our hands and watch vandals destroy installations, we are deliberately allowing the perpetrators of these menaces continue to send our communities into darkness. We need therefore to unite strongly as partners in business against our common enemy.

“These imminent acts of vandalism and energy theft have formed huge liquidity challenges that have bedeviled the company in recent times with ripple effect on the entire Nigerian power sector value chain.”

He disclosed that JED Plc has commenced a debt discount promo this festive season, to help customers with outstanding receivables (balance), settle their debts. The promo, according to Mishra, offers all customers an opportunity to settle all their outstanding debts, at a discounted rate of up to 30 per cent.

He assured that, “JED will never relent in ensuring that we serve our esteemed customers through mediums that align with safety and efficient policy frameworks of our regulators (NERC).”

Meanwhile, Mr. Samuel Azingi, a representative of the NERC said there was huge gap between metered customers and unmetered customers, adding that the new initiative was to make sure that all customers are metered, so that there would be less complaint, and customers would be more confident to pay for energy.