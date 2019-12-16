Smile Fetes Customers at Yuletide

Smile Communications, Nigeria’s 4G LTE broadband service provider, has introduced another set of customer-centric campaigns that will ensure a fruitful and memorable Yuletide celebration for all its customers and consumers. The two campaigns have been carefully created, organically related and united in the objectives of delighting customers on the Smile network.

The “Perfect Gift” campaign and the “TRUE UnlimitedPremium” campaign, which run concurrently, are designed to delight customers at this Yuletide period.

The “Perfect Gift” campaign includes two exciting offers. The first is available at the cost of N12,000 and includes 25GB with a New SMiFi device. The 25GB is valid for 30 days. Also included is a 100 per cent bonus on recharge for the first three months. The bonus data will have higher priority of use over paid data and will be valid for 7 days. In addition, customer will enjoy 10 mins local voice calls and unlimited on-net calls and SMSs.

The second offer give customers, at the cost of N14,500 for 80GB with a new SMiFi device. To extend the data into the New Year, the 80GB is split into 50GB on activation and 5GB every month following, for 6 months, upon recharge of a minimum of a N3,000 data plan. Both the 50GB and the 5GB monthly bonus data is valid for 30 days. The offer also includes 10 mins local voice calls and unlimited on-net calls and SMS.

For a limited period, Smile customers that currently subscribe to the Smile UnlimitedPremium plan will experience TRUEUnlimited internet with “No Limit”.

Ag. Managing Director of Smile Communications, Akin Alayoku, assured that the unlimited premium plan would embody all the intrinsic elements that are the hall mark of Smile’s customer-centric value. These include great products offerings, extensive usage and unrestricted choice.