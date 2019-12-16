Police Arrest Six for Murder, Illegal Possession of Fireamans

Chiamaka Ozulumba

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six suspects, including one Amos Ekuma for killing a dry cleaner simply identified as ‘actor’ in Ikorodu.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, the suspect had hit the deceased with an iron rod on the head during an altercation.

He said: “The incident happened along Sabo road by Kokoro Abu Ikorodu, when Ekuma had an argument with the dry cleaner beside his shop.

“In his confessional statement, he said the dry cleaner attacked him with iron rod as a result of an argument that ensued between them earlier in the day that was resolved by neighbours.

“That when he pushed him, the said actor fell down and was rushed to Ikorodu General Hospital for treatment but died while on admission. “

Noting that the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for autopsy, the PRO said the suspect was still in police custody as discreet investigation by homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, continued.

In another development, three suspected notorious cultists were arrested for killing one Enoch Obaro and dismembered his body before disposing it in the bush.

According to the police spokesman, the one Yemisi Obaro had reported at Agbowa Police Station that her husband, Enoch Obaro left home in the morning and did not return and all efforts made in tracing his location proved abortive.

Elkana said: “Messages were sent to all police stations across the state through the Police Control Room to help in finding the missing person. On December 8, the police received a call that the remains of the missing person was sighted at an isolated bushy area at Fadayin junction, Imota, Ikorodu.

“A team of homicide detectives was drafted to the scene and the decomposing body of the deceased person was evacuated for autopsy. The corpse was mutilated with the two hands severed and a leg cut off.

“Expended cartridges and broken bricks were equally recovered at the scene. Three suspects were arrested in connection with the murder. They are members of Aiye confraternity who were on police wanted list for various offences ranging from armed robbery, violent attacks, cultism and land grabbing.”

In another development, Elkana said one Ayanda Yemi reported at Elemero Police Station that three armed robbers invaded his house and locked them inside a room.

The victim said he was tied him up and disposed of his techno phone and car key, prompting him to raise an alarm which attracted neighbours.

One of the suspects, Ibrahim Hassan was instantly arrested while the remaining two escaped.

Elkana said the detectives conducted a thorough and painstaking investigation and finally arrested the two fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, the command also arrested one Liasu Raji, a security guard attached to Luri Filling Station, for unlawful possession of firearms at Morogbo.

The spokesman said the suspect was arrested with one English pump action and one single barrel riffle with ten rounds of live cartridges, adding that investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be charged to court.