EKEDC Acquires Mobile Transformers to Improve Services

Nume Ekeghe

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has taken delivery of its newly purchased 15MVA 33/11KV Mobile Power Transformers as part of efforts to improve power supply within its network.

This was made known in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communication Mr. Godwin Idemudia.

He said the purchase of the two mobile transformers would promote uninterrupted power supply in its coverage areas.

He said: “These mobile transformers will immediately replace failed power transformers pending repairs or replacement. Mobile transformers are transformers that can be easily moved from place to place.

“They’re often used in emergency situations or as temporary solutions for the supply of electrical power to areas experiencing power shortage due to failure of the existing Power Transformer.”

He explained the initiative has benefits which includes, “speedy restoration of power supply, maintenance of uninterrupted power, reduction of load shedding, sustenance of revenue collection, reduction in Aggregate Technical Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses and provide adequate time for repair operations. It’s a great way to wrap 2019 and start a productive 2020.”

The initiative was in response to the plight of customers who experienced darkness pending the restoration of their power transformers.

Idemudia, also disclosed that the injection sub-stations in Victoria Island and Agbara both, recently, suffered acute power loss due to failure of some of the power transformers, saying that such situations often result in massive loss of potential revenue for the customer and the company.

“Therefore the mobile transformers are scheduled to be allocated to these locations immediately,” it added.