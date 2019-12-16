Don’t Take Laws into Your Hands, CNS Warns Naval Personnel

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, at the weekend warned naval personnel not to engage in unlawful acts as the yuletide approaches.

The naval chief gave the warning at the end of the Fourth Quarter Route March at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja.

He said naval personnel must not engage in acts that could bring Nigerian Navy to disrepute.

Ibas, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Beegroy Ibe-Enwo, said as the institution responsible for the country’s maritime domain and also a major contributor to the Gulf of Guinea maritime security arrangement as well as internal security duties, physical fitness is of essence.

“I must encourage you not to engage in any acts of misdemeanour or take the laws into your hands that could bring the Nigerian navy to disrepute during this festive period and in the course of your duty.

“The Nigerian navy will continue to support you by way of providing all your needs to function optimally,” he said.

He said the navy has introduced a new rule, the body max index, that required personnel to maintain an acceptable level of fitness.

“Thus, exercise and physical training remains the bedrock of Naval personnel’s daily mental and physical readiness for the sea and ashore duties.

“It is pertinent to state here that the commitment of the Nigerian navy towards enhancing mental and physical fitness has yielded dividends as witnessed in the sterling contributions of the navy to national security, peace and prosperity,” he said.

Ibas said it was “in recognition of this fact and the desire of the service to keep the personnel physically fit that the Ro