Delta Agog with AZMAN’s Maiden Flight to Asaba Airport

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The maiden flight of Azman Air into Asaba International Airport has been received with excitement in Delta State, especially within the government circles.

The flight, which was a Boeing 737 with registration No 5N – AIS, was piloted by Captain Ibrahim Mamman. It touched down at the Asaba airport at exactly 4.25pm yesterday with the Managing Director of AZMAN Air, Dr. Faisal Abdulmunah, on board.

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, described the commencement of flight operation by Azman Air flight as one of the rewards of the development efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aniagwu said the arrival of the airline was a testimony that the investment made by the governor to upgrade facilities in the airport was well made, adding that there are prospects for others airlines to join and increase the flight options to and from Asaba,

The AZMAM team was welcomed to Asaba by Aniagwu; the Airport Manager, Mr. Austin Ayemidejo; an Aide to the State Governor, Prof. Sylvester Monye and other Delta State’s government officials.

According to Abdulmunah, Azman Air would operate four flights a week, to and fro, from Asaba to Abuja while Asaba to Lagos route would be serviced with two flights a week to and fro.

He expressed delight at the airline’s commencement of operations in Delta State.

Moreover, ARIK Air is expected to resume flights to Asaba on Wednesday. In addition, Peace Air and Overland had been operating at the airport.

Governor Okowa began to remodeling of Asaba Airport to meet international standard as soon he assumed office on May 29, 2019, following the downgrading of the airport by the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in April 2015.

FAAN later gave the Asaba International Airport a clean bill of health. This enabled the airport to witness international flights in 2018, including an Air Egypt flight straight from Cairo as well chartered airlift of Nigeria’s Super Eagles football team to Johannesburg, South Africa.