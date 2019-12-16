Boko Haram Kills 19 Fulani Herdsmen

Boko Haram jihadists have reportedly killed 19 cattle herders.

Fulani herders were said to have pursued Boko Haram, sparking a fierce gunfight outside Fuhe village, near Ngala close to the border with Cameroon.

“The insurgents killed 19 of the herdsmen in the fight,” anti-jihadist militia leader, Umar Kachalla reportedly said.

According to Kachalla, the bodies of the slain herders were brought to the police by militiamen.

The herders had earlier repelled an attack by Boko Haram fighters who invaded the village to steal livestock, killing one of the militants.

The herders were said to have pursued the jihadists but were subdued by the better-armed Boko Haram terrorists.

The Jihadists were said to have returned to Fuhe village and burnt homes and food supplies while herds fled.