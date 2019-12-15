Sheathe Your Sword! Aremo Adesegun Oniru is the Next King!

Royalty is sweet! The luxury of a modern palace is irresistibly tempting. So also fame is coveted by all and sundry. If you agreed with this postulation, you may not need to cudgel your brains so much to unravel the mystery behind the drum of war currently being beaten over the choice of the new Oniru of Iruland in Lagos state.

However, Society Watch gathered that there appears to have been a breakthrough in the search for the monarch as the heads of Akiogun Ruling House, community leaders, elders and youths of Iruland have picked as former Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development in the state, Prince Aremo Adesegun Abiodun Oniru, as the next Oniru of Iruland.

Heads of Akiogun Ruling House, community leaders (baales) of some settlements in Iruland, including Baale of Ilabare, Chief Ahmed Basorun, Baales of Oko Kuku, Ipewun, Osolu, Alakoto, Mosafejo, Falomo, Abule Ode amongst others unanimously agreed that Prince Adesegun Oniru should be installed as the next Oniru of Iruland.

As gathered the brilliant and brainy former commissioner was selected last week following the traditional rite performed by elders of the Iruland which was in his favour.

Prince Adesegun Oniru, an engineer and administrator was born on March 11, 1965. He attended Kafy Cross School, Lagos, St. Berriaden Private School, Ibara, Abeokuta, Hall School, Sussex, England, and Stafford House Tutorial College, England.

Adesegun Oniru also attended Waltham Forest College, U.K in 1989 and University of Westminster, U.K in 1991.

He was the Managing Director of Lagos State Waterfront and Tourism Development Corporation between 2003 and 2005, and Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure to Lagos State Governor in 2005.

He served as the Commissioner for Housing in Lagos State and later Commissioner for Waterfront and Infrastructure Development in the state between 2007 and 2011.

It would be recalled that there had been disagreements amongst the various ruling houses in Iruland shortly after the demise of Oba Abiodun Oniru.

Just last week, a ruling house in the area, Abisogun Family described a report in a section of the media that the former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Mr. Hakeem Ajasa, had been picked as the next Oniru of Iruland in Lagos State as fake news.

According to the family, the selection of Ajasa, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) as the next Oniru of Iruland, must have been via a kangaroo election and thus not known to the entire family.

However, almost immediately the group made the public announcement, another group within the family kicked, saying the former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, had not been picked as the next Oniru of Iruland in Lagos State.

The family said in a public notice titled: “Fake News By A Section of Abisogun Ruling House” that the “public and all interested parties are put on notice of the kangaroo selection of a person unknown to the entire Oniru Family to rule over their land and fill the currently vacant Oniru Chieftaincy stool.”

The family, who described themselves as ‘Cheated Members of Abisogun Ruling House’, alleged in the statement released to the media recently that from time immemorial, no member of any royal family could impose himself on the community.

In fact, it was alleged that Ajasa might have employed coercion to realise his desire.

While some aggrieved members of the Abisogun Royal House alleged that there was never any consensus to pick the top cop, some maintained that Ajasa, being a policeman, “had harassed, intimidated and threatened other members of his ruling house.”