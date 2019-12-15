Save the Last Dance: Senator Ademola Adeleke Goes Low Profile

Wisdom works in different capacities and to different ends in love and war. Usually, a necessary companion for love, being wise does not necessarily guarantee anything in love. But that’s okay, nothing guarantees anything in matters of love. The point, however, is that wisdom is a necessary companion in war and gives excellent advice: fight on, she says, or rest a bit.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, obviously an old acquaintance of wisdom, has heeded her advice and taken the quiet path.

Adeleke is notable for a great many things. He is a politician, businessman, and administrator. Although he is best known for his political gymnastics, his business acumen is also quite remarkable. In fact, it is indexed that the former lawmaker worked with Quicksilver Courier Company in Atlanta, Georgia, US, as a service contractor around the 1980s. After that, he joined Origin International LLC, a flavours and fragrance manufacturing company where he was vice president. More recently, he was the group executive director at Pacific Holdings Limited from 2001 to 2016. While none of this is a mean feat, Senator Adeleke’s ingenuity was most notable in politics.

Senator Adeleke started his political career as far back as 2001. However, he did not make waves in the political Red Sea until 2017 when he contested the Osun West by-election and parted that sea to emerge as the winner under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The political drums of Senator Adeleke did not stop beating after his victory at the 2017 senatorial elections. But they came to an uncertain crescendo in 2018 he publicized his intentions to join the Osun State governorship race. Apparently a shrewd and foreseeing man (he had abandoned APC for PDP just in time), he emerged winner again, this time bearing the governorship flag for the PDP.

After a lot of hand-grabbing, muscle ripping and dancing (literally, many times), Senator Adeleke lost the seat to his opponent, Adegboyega Oyetola. Afterward, he lost his senatorial seat to Senator Aderele Adeyemi Oriolowo.

Having jumped through all these hurdles and emerged with no small scars but alive, it seems the former lawmaker has decided to go low profile for a while. A low profile might mean hibernation to lick battle wounds or retirement to a mancave to emerge stronger later. Whichever it is for Ademola Adeleke, time will tell.