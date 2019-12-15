Promote Disharmony, Face Dethronement, Lalong Threatens Traditional Rulers

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong has warned that his administration will not hesitate to dethrone any traditional ruler found to be promoting ethno-religious hatred, injustice, disharmony or shielding criminals, adding that such will also be made to face the laws of the land.

He gave the warning at the coronation of new traditional rulers yesterday in Lamingo, Jos North Local Government Area (LGA), where he presented staff of office to Emmanuel Ajik as the Adagwom Izere Jos.

Lalong urged all the traditional rulers in the state to remain a veritable partner in development of the state, particularly in peace and security. He explained that his administration decided to follow the wishes and yearnings of the people of Izere whose chiefdom was truncated by the last administration of Governor Jonah Jang.

He charged the Adagwom Izere to rule with the fear of God, justice and compassion as the people would only follow him if they knew that he had their interest at heart.

“As the custodian of the culture and tradition of the Izere people, the governor said: “I expect you to uphold the highest virtues of decency, morality as well as be a unifying factor for all the people residing in your domain.

“From this moment, you cease to be just the father of Izere people or of one particular clan, tribe, denomination or religion. You are the father of all that reside in your domain irrespective of where they come from. “

In his response, Ajik lauded Lalong, describing the governor as an emancipator who has kept his campaign promise by restoring their chiefdom, dignity and sense of belonging.

He promised to continue to support the state government and mobilise his subjects to work with the ggovernor in promoting peace and development.

Also, Lalong installed Da Luka Pagyang Pam as the Gwom Ibaas, a third class chief, charging him to see his role as that of a unifier rather than a sectional champion.

The governor noted that his administration believed that the issue of chiefdoms, districts, village and development areas was a constitutional right for citizens.

He said, “As a lawyer, I am of the view that no one should stop any group for agitating for a chiefdom, district, and village or development area.

“If you do not want, that is your right. But don’t stop anybody that wants from demanding for it. That is how the demands for local governments and states began and today we are witnesses to how some people have more LGAs than others.”

For Lalong, people should not entertain any fear of losing their power and influence over others because Plateau belongs to everyone.

“Under my watch, nobody will be treated as a second class citizen or superior to another. We are created equal by God and must learn to live together in peace and unity. Let the majority have their way and the minority their say. I will not tolerate nor support anyone trying to dominate another.”