Nasarawa United to Recruit 10 New Players

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Worried by the poor performances being experienced by Nasarawa United FC of Lafia in the current Nigeria Professional Football League ((NPFL) competition, Governor Abdullahi Sule has ordered for recruitment of 10 new players to strengthen the football club.

Nasarawa United FC is at the bottom of the NPFL table with two points, having drawn two matches and lost five in the ongoing 2019/2020 NPFL season.

Chairman of the club, Abdullahi Osanga, revealed that the governor has since given approval to that effect and management of the club was doing everything possible to surmount the club’s present challenges in the NPFL.

According to Osanga, “plans have been concluded to sign 10 new players from within and outside the country to strengthen the team as directed by Governor Sule in order to reposition the club for better performances in subsequent matches.”

