Edo hosts Health Insurance Summit, sets for all-inclusive health coverage

To strengthen the reforms of the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki led-administration aimed at improving the health and general wellbeing of residents in the state, the state government will on Tuesday, December 17, host the Edo State Health Insurance Summit.

In a statement, the Edo State Health Insurance Commission said the event is scheduled to hold at the Edo Hotel in Benin City and will host stakeholders in the health sector.

The summit with the theme: “Health Insurance for All: Policy, Process and Framework-Developing an All-Inclusive Coverage” will focus on policies and programmes aimed at achieving all-inclusive coverage in the Edo State Health Insurance scheme recently launched by Governor Obaseki.

Within a month after the launch of the Edo State Social Health Insurance Scheme under Edo State Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), not less than 4,500 persons have enrolled into the scheme.

The Social Health Insurance Scheme/Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the state in partnership with the Federal Government is targeted at addressing healthcare finance and reducing the incidence of out-of-pocket payment for health services. The programmes envisage a comprehensive revamp of basic, secondary and specialist care as well as innovative funding for the healthcare system for sustainability.

According to the Edo State Health Insurance Commission, the Health Insurance Summit 2019 will have in attendance stakeholders in the Health Sector including labour unions, trade associations, religious organisations, tertiary institutions, Information Technology (IT) providers, States and National Health Insurance Scheme Operators, Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs), pharmaceutical companies, banks and financial institutions.

Others include Development Partners, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Medical and Health Associations/Regulators such as Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMP), Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), among others.