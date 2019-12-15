Akeredolu: We Won’t Sacrifice Tradition For Political Expediency

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday said the people’s tradition would not be violated for political expediency.

The governor, who promised that he would continue to support all practices and traditional norms reiterated his administration’s commitment to non-interference in any transparent process of selection of traditional rulers in the state.

The governor stated this at Owo while presenting the staff of office to the new Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III.

The event was graced by royal fathers from towns from within and outsude the state.

They included Oba Ogunwusi Enitan, Ooni of Ife, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Deji of Akure, Oba Victor Kiladejo, Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Olubaka of Oka-Akoko, Oba Adebori Adeleye and other prominent traditional rulers in the state.

While thanking the Omo-Olowos and the kingmakers for a rancour-free selection process, Akeredolu said the wide acceptance enjoyed by the Olowo ensures unanimity of purpose and unforced collaboration among the people.

He said: ”The spontaneous expression of joy, affectionate jubilation and fraternal camaraderie, which enveloped the whole kingdom, on the announcement of the choice by all the Omo- Olowo, compelled approval.

“The new Olowo, a comely, calm, principled, honest and unassuming personality, has become the veritable tool employed by both terrestrial and celestial powers to unite our people. It has never been this good.“

Receiving the staff of office Oba Ogunoye who was installed as Olowo on August 23 following the demise of Oba Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi, urged youth to venture into agriculture as well as Information Communication Technology (ICT), stressing that the future lies with the two-sector.

The monarch, Olowo who appreciated Akeredolu and the people of Owo for the immense love shown him since his ascension to the throne of his forefathers called for their support towards steering the community to greater heights.

“We thank God that unity is being restored in the land and we must consolidate on that. We must, therefore, encourage ourselves, particularly the youths to go back to the farm. Our land is so fertile to grow cocoa, coffee, palm kernel, cassava, yam and others in abundance.

“We must as well key into the agricultural policies of the federal and the state governments, as much wealth could be generated from agriculture. I urge our youths to please go back to the farm, as I equally urge those of us who have the resources to invest in agriculture in order to employ our huge youth population that are not gainfully employed.

“Our youths must come to terms with the reality that the era of white-collar jobs is gone. I will, in that regard, continue to encourage our youths in the area of agriculture, and interested investors alike.

“I must point out that most of our youths lack the basic skills required to handle technical jobs, which have been taken over by foreign migrants (Togolese, Beninese, etc.) This is not as a result of lack of technical training school, but lack of interest in such endeavours. It is necessary, as I will continue to appeal to our youths to acquire basic skills, to be able to handle highly essential technical jobs.

“Also we will encourage our youths to explore legitimate opportunities in Information Communication Technology (ICT), which is fast developing and beneficial sector now available for wealth creation. We will work towards the possibility of having an ICT Hub in Owo.”

With the event coinciding with 1000 years celebration of Owo’s existence, the monarch urged all sons and daughters of the community to invest in the development of the town even as he reiterated his commitment to continually preserve and promote the community cherished heritage.