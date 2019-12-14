Winners Emerge in Glo Recharge and Win Big Promo in Enugu

The wheel of fortune keeps spinning and transforming lives around the country, courtesy of telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom. The Glo team was at the coal city of Enugu on Monday as another batch of 100 lucky winners in the on-going Glo promo, Recharge and Win Big, popularly known as My Own Don Beta, received their prizes at a ceremony held at the popular Ogbete Main Market, Enugu.

The exciting throng of spectators and winners who came from Enugu and its environs reinforced the fact that Nigerians have come to regard Globacom as a company which is all out to empower the people with tools of trade including tricycles (popularly known as keke), grinding machines, generators and industrial sewing machines.

As has become the tradition with the prize-presentation events held in different parts of the country by the national operator, there were smiles, laughter and abundance of testimonies at the Enugu event.

For Abba Anthony, winner of an industrial sewing machine, the prize was an end of the year windfall from heaven with Globacom as vessel. The student who is into part time tailoring enthused: “This came like a miracle. It is an encouragement and an indication that I should strive more in the tailoring business. I am super excited about winning an industrial sewing machine. I will never regret loading my Glo line again. Nigerians should keep using Glo. Glo is a working network which has the people in mind. Nigerians should remain with Glo. I have told my friends about the Glo promo. My Own Don Beta!”

Like Anthony, John Ani, a Mechanic who won a grinding machine, was also grateful about the betterment of his family’s fortune through the Glo largesse. He said: “I will give the grinding machine to my wife. We will use it to grind things for my people for free. Glo has helped me; I want to help people too. God will bless Glo. Glo will even get better! Amen!”

The story is the same with Ijiga Godday, winner of Keke NAPEP. The 18-year-old SS3 student of Umupagwu Community Secondary School, Enugu, disclosed that he will use it for transport business. He is delighted to have been enabled by Globacom to contribute to the family upkeep and help pay his school fees through the prize he won in the promotion. “This will fetch me money to augment my parents’ provision for my studies”, he said excitedly. Uchenna Christopher, winner of Industrial Sewing machine, is a mechanical engineer currently working in Enugu. Said he, “Winning an industrial sewing machine means a lot to me. To begin with, this is my first time of winning anything in any promo. This is a golden opportunity for my wife to become a seamstress. She is currently a printer. God Almighty will continue to bless Glo. What Globacom is doing is giving people the opportunity of starting from somewhere. I advise people to get Glo line. Next time may be their time”.

It was also a day of joy for Onoh Chidiebere, a civil servant with University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, who won a Generator. According to him, “I live in Enugu North. I am a civil servant with University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital. I will use the generator in my house. It will help my family, especially during the constant light outs. I thought it was fraud when I received a call but I decided to give it a try by going to Glo office where it was confirmed. To God be the glory. I thank Glo.”

Gboko, Benue State-based Ben Kidi, a proud winner of Keke also has good testimony to share: “I want to thank Glo for this prize. I am very happy. I will use the Keke for commercial purpose to make more money for myself and family. My own don beta. Thank God”.

The event was also attended by Assistant Director, Human Resources, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Enugu, Mr. Oliver Madukwe Oliver, and legendary comedian and actor, Chief Chika Okpala (aka Zebrudaya).

Speaking at the event, Madukwe said: “I am very excited to be here today. Globacom is a household name in telecommunication business in Nigeria. It has become a tradition for them every year to reach out to their subscribers. By giving out prizes, Globacom is just showing its appreciation to its subscribers across the country for their patronage and this is a good development.

On his part, Chief Okpala said that “This promo is wonderful. It’s a fantastic initiative, Glo is ‘talk na do’ company. I am very happy to see my people in joyous mood, winning different prizes here today at Ogbete Market, here in Enugu. Thank you Glo for helping Nigerians”.

Also speaking at the event, Globacom‘s Regional Manager, South East 1, Mike Ehumadu, disclosed that Recharge and Win BIG promo was packaged principally by Globacom to empower Nigerians with prizes that will help them earn a decent living to sustain themselves and their families.

“We are particularly delighted that hundreds of winners across the country have expressed their happiness that the prizes won in our promo will significantly transform their lives. For us as a brand, nothing is more fulfilling than seeing hundreds of people who are on the verge of giving up hope receiving a new lease of life, winning trade tools that inspire hope and give them reason to face the future with renewed hope and expectations,” he explained.