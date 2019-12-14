Obaseki tasks Edo residents on enrolment into Social Health Insurance Scheme

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked residents in the state to enrol for the State Social Health Insurance Scheme under the Edo State Health Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), which is designed to ensure that they have access to affordable and quality healthcare services.

Obaseki said this in commemoration of the International Health Coverage Day marked by the United Nations, and its various health-focused organs.

He said, “As we mark the International Health Coverage Day, I urge residents in the state to take advantage of ongoing enrolment exercise for the Social Health Insurance Scheme, to enable them benefit from our healthcare programme planned to provide them with improved healthcare.

“As a government, we will continue to review the implementation of the scheme to ensure all segments of the society are captured to enjoy this healthcare services in revamped primary healthcare centers across the state.”

The governor said his administration embarked on revamping of the state’s primary healthcare system so it could be responsive to the needs of the society and serve as the first point of call to residents with health needs especially in the rural areas and villages, adding, “The primary healthcare reform will not only ensure access but affordability.”

Within a month after the launch of the Edo State Social Health Insurance Scheme under Edo-HIP, not less than 4,500 persons have enrolled in the scheme to enjoy a bouquet of benefits aimed at improving their health status and general wellbeing.

The Social Health Insurance Scheme/Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the state in partnership with the Federal Government is targeted at addressing healthcare finance and reducing the incidence of out-of-pocket payment for health services. The programmes envisage a comprehensive revamp of basic, secondary and specialist care as well as innovative funding for the healthcare system for sustainability.

Obaseki said in line with the theme for the International Health Coverage Day, “Keep the promise,” his administration will continue to make provisions to deepen reforms for the delivery of quality and affordable healthcare to residents in the state.

“We have provided for more funding for the health insurance scheme in the 2020 budget. More than N2 billion was budget for the health insurance and other welfare programmes that would improve the quality of life of the people.

According to the United Nations, “The International Universal Health Coverage Day aims to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage with stakeholder.”