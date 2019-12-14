Obaseki commends President Buhari on ‘visa on arrival’ policy

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has commended the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to implementing the ‘visa on arrival’ policy for all Africans visiting Nigeria, saying it is a move that will encourage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country.

The governor, who spoke to journalists on arrival at the Benin Airport after a trip with the President to Egypt, said the initiative, which is a trend among many countries in the continent, will encourage movement of persons, businesses and other transactions.

Obaseki had accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari on a 2-day official visit to Egypt for the Aswan Forum.

He said the summit focused on conflict, peace and development in Africa and also looked at the devastating effect of insurgency in the Nigeria’s North East and how peace building and development of the affected areas could be achieved.

“The conference was on conflict, peace and development in Africa. The issue discussed is on insurgency and its effect in the Northeast of Nigeria. How it has affected development focusing on the way to resume peace building and development in the affected areas,” he said.

He added that top on the agenda at the conference was human trafficking and irregular migration as issues of resettlement as well as addressing and reducing the incidents of people wanting to leave their homes.

“The commitment of the President to receive visitors into Nigeria issuing them visa on arrival is a welcome development as it would encourage foreign direct investment. It is the trend today as Kenya has embraced the policy and many nationalists get visa on arrival in Kenya. It helps facilitate businesses and transaction on the continent of Africa, knowing that we need a lot of private sector investment, particularly Foreign Direct Investment.”

He said what is of more concern to Edo State is the issue of human trafficking and irregular migration, noting, “Our concern is the issue of human trafficking and irregular migration which lead to displacement of people. The conference gave us the opportunity to discuss resettlement and what to do to address as well as reduce the incident of people wanting to leave home.”

“I had the opportunity to discuss with Mr. President on how to help the state to deal with the issue of human trafficking and irregular migration,” he added.