Moët & Chandon Launches ‘La Vie en Rose’

Moët & Chandon launched the festive season by hosting the creme de la creme of Lagos society for a night of glitz and glamour with the second installment of the Secret Location party. This edition was themed La Vie en Rose with Nectar Imperial Rose as the star of the party. It truly was an invitation that could not be turned down, as notable celebrities like Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ireti Doyle, Shaffy Bello, Vector, Waje, Abimbola Craig, Beverly Naya, Denola Grey, Deyemi Okanlawon and many more were invited to bask in the luxuries of the day. With delicious rose gold glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme, an avant-grand Moët & Chandon Champagne wall – the first of its kind in Lagos, which allowed guests to be served Nectar Imperial Rose from behind a screen. The glamorous decor transformed the secret location – Shiro, into a vision of pink roses and rose gold trimmings.

La Vie en Rosé, which literally means, “the Life in Pink.” was filled with world class dining, opulent dress and several grand Moet moments. Guests were treated to the Moet Nectar Imperial Rosé a style distinguished by its bright fruitiness, seductive palate and elegant maturity reflecting the diversity of the House and complementarity of the three grape varietals – the structure of Pinot Noir, the fleshiness of Pinot Meunier and the freshness of Chardonnay.