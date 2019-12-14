Chimezie Okonkwo Becomes New CEO at Cheki Nigeria

By Bennett Oghifo

Chimezie Okonkwo has joined Cheki, the online car marketplace company as Chief Executive Officer. He replaces Gbenro Dara, who left the company in August 2019.

A statement by Cheki Nigeria said, Okonkwo has over 13 years of experience in the telecommunications sector, where he was primarily responsible for managing and driving revenue for digital products and value-added services.

“I am delighted to be leading Cheki’s drive to continued market dominance in Nigeria’s online auto marketplace industry,” said Chimezie Okonkwo. “We have a team of brilliant, young professionals who have done outstanding work to get us where we are today, and I am relishing the opportunity to drive the business to even greater heights.”

Chimezie was previously Manager, Digital Products at 9Mobile, and was responsible for maximising revenue & margin return for the legacy services portfolio among other responsibilities. Before joining 9Mobile, he was the Team Lead, Mobile VAS at Terragon Group.

Okonkwo holds a Special Executive Masters Certificate from the Metropolitan School of Business & Management, Dubai. He also holds a Senior Management Programme Certificate from the Lagos Business School (LBS) and a Bachelors’ Degree in Business Administration. Chimezie joined the Cheki team in November 2019.

Cheki is a digital marketplace for quality vehicles. The online platform provides private car sellers and car dealerships of all sizes with the most qualified leads while simultaneously providing car buyers with a wide variety of quality cars. Cheki offers a range of supplementary services that include car loans, insurance, and car buying concierge. Cheki is a division of Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) – Africa’s largest digital classifieds group.