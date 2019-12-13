Steadfast Walk with God Activates Divine Visitation, Bishop Tells Nigerians

Dike Onwuamaeze

Nigerians have been charged to maintain a steadfast walk with God and work for Him in all honesty of mind and purpose at all times in order to activate divine visitation upon their lives and the nation.

These remarks were made by in the retired Archbishop of Ilesha, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Revd. Ayo Ladigbolu, in a sermon he preached to mark the 60th birthday thanksgiving service of the Archbishop of Lagos Methodist Church Nigeria, His Grace, the Most Revd. Dr. Isaac Ayobami Olawuyi, (PHD), which was held at the Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo, Lagos Island. Ladigbolu, who is currently the Chairman, Yoruba Unity Forum, the umbrella of all the socio-cultural group of the entire Yoruba race, urged Nigerians to put God first in their life pilgrimage on earth.

He added that Nigerians need to approach life with a heart of gratitude for what God has done in their lives in the past and an attitude of faith for what they are trusting God for in the future.

The cleric stated that birthday’s celebration is important because it enables us “to think about where we are coming from; Look at where we are today; Consider how God in the passing years has guided us and to combine a thanksgiving for God’s goodness with confession of our misdeeds,” adding that “our responsibility as Christians is to lift Jesus up to all men so that He will draw all unto Him.”

He extolled the sterling virtues of the celebrant, Dr. Olawuyi, whom he described as an epitome of Christ love, diligence, enviable humility and philanthropist.

He pointed out that Olawuyi is restoring the Methodist heritage of teaching the word and reminding the congregation that life on earth requires new birth and holiness without which no one can see God. “Salvation is found only in Christ Jesus, who gives the Holy Spirit to guide our way in holiness to heaven,” Ladigbolu said.

The birthday service attracted distinguished audience, which include Former Governor of Oyo State, Christopher Alao Akala; Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Ola Makinde; the Archbishop of Enugu, Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Revd. Christopher Ede; the Prelate Emeritus of the Church, Dr. Samuel Olatunji Makinde; Former Conference Lay President, Sir Remi Omotoso; Archbishop of Mainland Methodist Church Nigeria, His Grace, Most Revd James Adeleye, and other notable bishops.

Other personalities at the birthday service was eminent Lagos white cap chiefs that led by the High Chief Obanikoro of Lagos to represent the Oba of Lagos, His Highness Oba Rilwan Akiolu.