Remy Martin Raises the Bar at the Club

Mary Nnah

Remy Martin has once again proved its consistency in creating meaningful consumer experiences by raising the bar during its recent edition of ‘At The Club with Remy Martin All-star Finale’, held recently in Lagos.

The premium Cognac hosted influencers and special guests to an exquisite night of unparalleled entertainment with breathtaking music and dance performances.

As guests arrived the venue stylishly dressed, they were welcomed to the experiential black carpet by extravagantly dressed costumers and black carpet hosts; Kim Oprah and VJ Adams. The host, Do2dtun, kicked off the night by interacting with guests, followed by exotic performances from choreographers and Brazilian dancers.

Guests had a first-class clubbing experience at the event as they were treated to a star-studded lineup of artiste performances that included Fire boy, Seyi Shay, Naira Marley, Wande Coal and Illbliss.

The highlight of the night was the unveiling of the Remy Producers Trilogy collaboration, which featured Phyno, Clarence Peters, Sarz and the winners of the competition – Vergobeats and Director Singapore.

The Remy Producers Trilogy, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, is an initiative by Remy Martin to allow upcoming music producers and video directors to get discovered. The competition started in June 2019, regional qualifying events held across different states including Benin, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Enugu and Abuja.

Aspiring producers and directors signed up to compete for the grand prize – an opportunity to create a record and video with prolific music producer Sarz, veteran video director Clarence Peters and ace rapper Phyno.

After over four months of stiff competition across Nigeria, Vergobeats and Director Singapore were announced as the winners in the Producers and Directors categories respectively. They both won the grand prize, and Vergobeats produced a song with Phyno as the recording artiste and Director Singapore directed the music video for the song under the tutelage of music producer, Sarz and director Clarence Peters. The song and music video was unveiled at the event – receiving a very positive response from those in attendance.