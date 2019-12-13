Anambra Community, Herdsmen Clash over Destruction of Crops

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Members of Ebenebe community of Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have clashed with cattle herdsmen in the area over the destruction of their crops by livestock tended by Fulani herdsmen.

THISDAY gathered that security agencies in Anambra State walked round the clock to foil any loss of life during the clash which occurred on Tuesday.

A source said members of the community had mobilised to fight back after herdsmen moved their livestock to destroy crops in farms, while also threatening members of the community with attack.

Our correspondent gathered that heads of security agencies in the state, traditional rulers, heads of communities and representatives of Ebenebe community and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association met thursday to resolve the crisis.

A press statement by the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), ASC Okadigbo Edwin, which confirmed the meeting, stated that the meeting was convened to assess the level of damage done on crops and livestock in the community and to broker peace between the two parties.

“The State Commandant of NSCDC Anambra State Command Comdt. David U. Bille, today (Thursday) met with members of the State Cattle Menace Control Committee comprising of the Commissioner of Police (Committee Chairman), the Commander 302 Nigerian Army Artillery Regiment Onitsha, The Director Department of State Services, traditional rulers of the surrounding towns and representatives of Myetti Allah and Ebenebe Community in Awka North.

“The meeting was to resolve lingering issues between cattle rearers and farmers in Ebenebe community, which happened some days ago, which would have caused a breach of peace, before the security agencies restored normalcy to the area,” the statement said.

An indigene of the community told THISDAY that the members of the community have had a long standing crisis with cattle herders in the community because of continuous damage of crops by herds.

It was also gathered that a team of combined security forces have been stationed in the community to avert any form of reprisal attack from any of the parties.