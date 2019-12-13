A Voyage of Saints’ for Launch Dec. 14

Mary Nnah

Captain Marvin Abe, a seasoned Mariner, is releasing his debut novel, “A Voyage of Saints on December 14, 2019, at Oriental Hotel, Skyline Terrace, Hall 1, Lagos, by 4pm.

A Voyage of Saints is published by Masobe Books; a Lagos-based publishing house with the primary aim of encouraging reading by making available to the public, great books by talented African authors who bring the African stories to life with a vision is to be major player in the African publishing industry, with a cache of acclaimed authors.

Abe is an experienced manager with a history of working in the maritime and Oil & Gas industries, which has earned him wide industry acclaim and recognition in the areas he has served.

A seasoned Mariner, he bagged an MBA in shipping and Logistics from Middlesex University, London, UK and a Post Graduate Diploma in Maritime Operations and Management from City University, London, UK.

Abe’s over three decades of maritime experience cuts across major shipping companies and multinational Oil & Gas companies across the world. He became captain on Nigeria LNG owned vessels in 2004. He was Head, Shipping Quality Assurance at Nigeria LNG Limited in July 2010 and rose to the position of Manager, Shipping Assurance and Compliance in 2012.

He was appointed a Deputy Director in the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in 2013, and is currently the Managing Director of Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited – a subsidiary of FMN plc.