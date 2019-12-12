Shopping Ads on Google Search Launched

In line with Google’s commitment to support the growth of businesses in Nigeria, the tech giant has launched Shopping ads on Google Search to enhance consumers’ experience of online transactions. Google Shopping ads will make it easier and quicker for online shoppers to find and purchase products.

Online shoppers will now be presented with a range of product alternatives, giving them the opportunity to make informed decisions, via Shopping ads. Consumers will be able to see more than just text ads as they search for products that they are interested in buying. Shopping ads show photos of the product, the title, price, the store name, reviews and more. These ads give shoppers a strong sense of the product they are buying before they click the ad.

The fast growing youth population, expanding consumer power and increased smartphone penetration have strengthened online commerce in Nigeria. Mobile plays a vital role in the Nigerian online advertising market with about 81 per cent of internet traffic originating from mobile devices. Advertisers are constantly searching for suitable ad solutions to project brands and dominate the mobile market. Google is continually developing new ways to help shoppers find the products that they want, find out where and how to purchase them and connect advertisers to shoppers at moments of shopping intent.

Online shopping has enabled a world of convenience. Whether consumers are looking for a new pair of shoes or accessories for their car, there are numerous online destinations where they can find and browse product options.

Industry Manager, Google West Africa, Adim Isiakpona, said: “We are excited to be launching Shopping ads in Nigeria over the next few weeks. Shopping ads include photos and prices to help consumers find the products they are looking for and enable advertisers to reach consumers who are looking to buy.”