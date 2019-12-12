Senate Probes Alleged Invasion of Court by DSS

By Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday resolved to probe the alleged invasion of a Federal High Court premises in Abuja last week by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

It has, therefore, directed its Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters headed by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to find out what really transpired and report back to plenary within one week.

The upper chamber’s resolve was sequel to Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules raised by Senator Bamidele during plenary who expressed concern over the alleged desecration of the judicial temple by operatives of the DSS while attempting to re-arrest activist, Omoyole Sowore.

Details later…