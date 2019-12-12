Police Confirm One Person Dead in Benue Communal Crisis

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command wednesday confirmed the killing of one person in a Communal crisis that broke out between Taraku community in Gwer East Local Government Area and Owu community in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY in Makurdi, said it was a case of causing mischief by fire in the areas that led to the crisis that subsequently claimed one live.

She explained that some people went to burn down a rice farm belonging to somebody from one of the communities, adding that in the process, a man who was found around the road leading to the farm was killed.

“There is a case of mischief by fire recorded in the Otukpo area where one rice farm was burnt down and the perpetrators where suspected to have killed a man that they met on the way”, Anene stated.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Committee Chairman for Otukpo Local Government Council, Chief George Alli has appealed to the people of Owu community in Otukpo Local Government Area to shun act of violence and embrace peace for overall development of the state.

Alli is said to have made the appeal when he visited the affected area to ascertain the level of damage in the area.

The chairman who said he had already mobilised security agents to the area to avert further escalation of the dispute, called on the two warring communities in Otukpo and Gwer East LGAs to give peace a chance by engaging in constant dialogue to amicably resolve their differences, rather than engaging in battle that would destroy lives and property.