Our Processes Constantly under Scrutiny, Says BPE

By Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has declared that its processes are constantly under scrutiny and review, thereby allowing it to identify lapses both internally among staff as well as external stakeholders.

The agency also stated that the inauguration of Service Compact (SERVICOM) in the Bureau in 2008 has impacted positively not only on the general ambience of the Bureau but has also helped in actualising its value statement of integrity, professionalism, accountability, responsibility and transparency (IPART).

The BPE Director General, Mr. Alex Okoh, who made the disclosure during the SERVICOM Day symposium and launch of the Bureau’s Service Charter in Abuja, noted that at the privatisation agency, customer service is not only a department but has become everyone’s job resulting in an organisational culture.

Okoh, who was represented at the event by the Director, Infrastructure & Public Private Partnership (I &PPP), Mallam Sanusi Sule, said BPE’s “processes are constantly under scrutiny and review which allows us to identify areas of lapses both internally amongst staff and with our external stakeholders”.

He added that the SERVICOM Unit periodically conducts a comment card exercise to gauge the level and quality of service delivery in departments/units in the Bureau.

The exercise, he noted, was aimed at identifying areas in which such departments/units have fallen short of exemplary service and build on such areas to attain maximal level of service delivery.

The BPE also Thursday in Abuja presented cash prizes and other items to winners of its 2019 essay writing competition.

The winner of the competition, Miss Onoh Jane, an SS3 student of Girls Secondary School, Abakpanike, Enugu, got a cash gift of N500,000 and a laptop.

Miss Idem Etop of Top Faith International Secondary School, Akwa Ibom, who placed second received N350,000 and a laptop, while Miss Ngozi Ekwueme of Regina Pacis College Abuja came third and got N250,000 with a laptop.

Presenting the prizes to the winners, Okoh said that the competition was in line with the bureau’s corporate social responsibility.

He added that it was aimed at mobilising and sensitising secondary school students in the country on the reform and privatisation programme of the federal government.

“The objective of the competition is to reach the younger generation with the privatisation and sector reform message.

“It also intends to correct the uninformed perception on privatisation by opponents of the programme through students and teachers,’’ he said.

He expressed the need to reawaken reading habit among students, adding that the BPE was making deliberate and concerted efforts to reach the younger generation with the vision that education is the bedrock of the society.

The criteria for selecting winners included student’s content and technical argument, organisation, grammatical accuracy and logical presentations, adding that a total of 94 entries were received and from the computation of the results, 12 candidates scored 80 per cent and above, 31 candidates scored 70 per cent and 43 candidates scored 50 per cent and above.

Miss Onoh Jane emerged winner with an average score of 88.7 per cent; Idem Etop came second with 85.4 per cent and Miss Ngozi Ekwueme came third with 85.2 per cent in the essay competition.

A representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Paulina Aleburu, commended the BPE for adding value to the country’s education sector.

While commending the winners of the competition, Aleburu urged them to continue to excel in learning and moral rectitude.