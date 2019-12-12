NYSC to Release Movie on National Service Evasion

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said it will release a movie to educate Nigerians on the consequences of evasion of national service as well as the importance of the NYSC Act and bye law.

The scheme also said it would not relent in its efforts towards sanitising the mobilisation process, adding that the influx of unqualified graduates from some West African universities must be tackled.

The NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, who said this while addressing the Commanding Officers at the 3 Division Headquarters, Nigerian Army in Jos, Plateau State, added that the scheme was committed to its resolve to “prosecute any fake corps member that is caught during registration in any of our orientation camps.”

“The scheme will soon release a movie which will be used as a tool of educating the public on the importance of the NYSC Act and byelaw including the consequences of service evasion.

“Under my leadership, the scheme will not mobilise any fake graduate. The NYSC will team up with the National Universities Commission, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies in the country to fight the battle.

“We will continue to prosecute any fake corps member that is caught during registration in any of our orientation camps. The scheme is also thinking outside the box to generate income through the deployment of its Information and CommunicationTechnology solutions.

“We reiterate the zero tolerance of the scheme for mobilising unqualified graduates for national service. The NYSC will not relent in its efforts towards sanitising the mobilisation process as the NYSC Act does not allow us to mobilise unqualified graduates to participate in the national service.”