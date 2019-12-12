Four Die in Auto Accident in Ondo

By James Sowole in Akure

No fewer than four persons were confirmed dead and 26 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an auto crash which involved two commercial vehicles along Ore road in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The two vehicles involved in the accident were heading towards Lagos from the eastern part of the country around Showboy area of Ore.

An eye witness explained that the passengers were rescued from the wreckage of the accident by the people in the area but said four people, including two females died in the accident.

He said the injured passengers were rushed to an hospital in Ore for treatment, while the corpses of the dead victims had been deposited at a morgue in the area.

Confirming the incident, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Rotimi Adeleye, blamed the accident on the two drivers.

According to him, the accident, which occurred around 2:32pm at Showboy area of Ore, was caused by overspeeding and reckless driving.

He said the accident involved a Toyota bus with registration number ACA 606 XT belonging to GUO Transport and another commercial vehicle with registration number AKL 846 YY belonging to Peace Mass Transit.

He confirmed that 30 people were involved in the accident — 12 males, 16 females and two children — saying: “Four people died in the accident while 24 others sustained various degree of injuries.”

He said the two vehicles had been towed by the police to theid station, while the injured had been taken to Ore General Hospital and the corpse deposited at a private morgue in Ore.