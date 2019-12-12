Ekiti LG Chairmen-elect Get Return Certificates

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The 16 local governments’ chairmen-elect who emerged during the last Saturday’s council election in Ekiti State wednesday received their certificates of return, with a charge to shun corruption and all actions that could derail governance at the third tier of government.

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had clinched all the 16 chairmanship and 177 councillorship seats available in the state.

Presenting the certificates, the Chairman of Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Jide Aladejana, said the commission exhibited utmost neutrality and unbiased dispositions in the conduct of the election.

Aladejana charged the chairmen to fulfill all the promises made during the electioneering campaigns, saying these remained the best way to motivate the electorate to believe in the electoral system.

The chairman added that it would be a great disservice to the electorate who queued inside sun to elect them, if they fail to deliver democracy dividends needed at the grassroots.

“You are making history today. Your people have voted for you to be able to represent them well, make sure you fulfill your promises.

“We are proud to say that we aligned with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act in conducting the election.

“I commend all the contestants across parties for the peaceful ways they conducted themselves before and during the election that accounted for the success recorded,” he said.

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, represented by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Biodun Omoleye, said the chairmen must demonstrate competence and accountability when they get into office, charging them not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

“You must follow the footsteps of our governor, Dr. Fayemi, who is committed to development and good leadership.

“We have to make useful sacrifices and display ingenuity for us to be able to make great impacts at the local government level,” he added.