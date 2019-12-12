ATCON to Host Minister in Abuja

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) under the leadership of Mr. Olusola Teniola, President ATCON has concluded plans to hold a special and high-powered reception to formally welcome the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ibrahim Pantami. The event holds today in Abuja.

Among the objectives of the event are to formally introduce the Honourable Minister of Communications to the captains of the industry; to give the industry the opportunity to meet with him and share some of the challenges that are impacting negatively on the telecom industry in Nigeria and to offer the Honourable Minister the opportunity to share his plans for the industry with the relevant stake holders.