UN to Honour NSCDC Boss, 19 Others

The Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Abdullahi Muhammadu, would be among the twenty people across the world to be honoured by Secretary General of the United Nations, António Gutteries, with United Nations Public Service Awards (UNPSA) in New York, USA, early next year.

The award, which recognises excellence in public service across the world, was launched in 2003 in order to promote and support innovations in public service delivery with the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Dr. Leke Alao, secretary of the Center for Convention on Democratic Integrity Inc, Maryland, United States, made this known in a statement made available on behalf of civil society coalition who nominated the Commandant General.

The coalition said the NSCDC had recorded tremendous achievements in ensuring the protection and assistance of population and safeguarding property and the environment from natural or man-made disasters, which is the core pillar of sustainable development attainment.

Alao said: “We cannot hope for sustainable development without peace, the effort of the Corps has reduced human trafficking in Nigeria within and outside the country as the SDGs specifically mentioned human trafficking in the targets of three goals: 5, 8, and 16.

“The effort of the Corps has given Nigeria hope that such inhuman deal would be a thing of the past in the country.”

He therefore called on governments at all levels in the country to accord financial assistance and manpower development to the NSCDC in order for it to function maximally.