UK Govt Asks FG to Respect Rule of Law

The United Kingdom has said it is closely following the continued detention of Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore while calling on the Nigerian government to respect the fundamentals for democracy.

The British High Commission in Nigeria, in a tweet, called for the respect for the rule of law, stating that the ideals set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights should be upheld.

“As we celebrate #HumanRightsDay, we encourage all political, state and non-state actors to uphold the ideals set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, signed 71 years ago today.“We are following closely the continued detention of #Sowore. Respect for the rule of law and free and responsible speech is fundamental for #democracy.

“The UK is committed to defending and strengthening human rights worldwide and, as we conclude #16DaysofActivism2019, working to end gender-based violence.”

