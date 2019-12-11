Police Parade PDP Women Leader’s Killers in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Kogi State Police Command has paraded the suspected killers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, Mrs. Salome Acheju Abuh, in Ochadamu.

The state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Busari, who paraded the six suspects at the police headquarters in Lokoja yesterday, said one Musa Etu of Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of the state reported that there was a misunderstanding between one Awolu Zekeri and Gowon Simeon and in the process, they stabbed Awolu, and subsequently died on his way to the hospital.

Busari explained that the angry youths in the area mobilised to the house of one Simeon Abuh, who is an uncle to the suspect, and set the house ablaze thereby burning Mrs. Abuh, 60, to death.

He added that following the massive manhunt for the suspects, the operatives attached to Ofu Police Division in collaboration with vigilance group in the state have arrested some of the suspects-Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna Egwu and Attah Ejeh.

During interrogation, Ocholi confessed that he led the gang that burnt the house of Elder Simeon Abuh, which led to the death of his wife, Salome.

The suspect further confessed that they were responsible for series of armed robberies in Ochadamu and its environs.

While condemning the killing of Mrs. Salome Abuh and Awolu Zekeri, the police commissioner called for calm, and assured the people that all the perpetrators would not go unpunished, stressing that efforts are being made to get other members of the gang.

He stated that all the suspects would be arraigned in court to face the wrath of the law soon.

Meanwhile, Ocholi has admited as the prime suspect that there was inter-party crisis in the area before and during the election, saying he had altercation with the late PDP women leader in the area on the day of the election.

Ocholi, however, denied leading any gang to Mrs. Abuh’s house. While other suspects absolved themselves of killing her, it was learnt that they were caught breaking into shops in the area.

The PDP women leader in Ochadamu was burnt to death in her resident on November 18, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also ordered the arrest of the culprits.