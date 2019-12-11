Lagos Set for MSME Fair

The Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives (MCIC) has plan to organise the fourth Lagos State micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSME) exclusive fair (also known as the Lagos MSME Fair).

The fair would hold at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, from Thursday, December 12 to Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The fair was meant to support MSMEs in the state, supporting them to find ways out of some of the challenges they face, such as the high costs of marketing their products and services.

According to Director of Commerce, Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr. Hakeem Adeniji, “we have realised that beyond funding, MSMEs have limited access to their potential customers because of low visibility, thus, the MSME Exclusive Fair is our own intervention for this challenge as exhibitors get their stands for free.”

He further said “Increasingly we have seen that more people are proud to patronize Made in Nigeria goods as they now know that the more we buy locally-made good, the better it is for the economy. The end of the year is one of the periods that people buy most, it is therefore strategic as having this fair at this time will give customers no reason to say they can’t access Made-in-Nigeria and particularly Made-in- Lagos goods and services.”