Egbemode Tasks OSBC on Excellence

Osun State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Olufunke Egbemode, has charged the management and staff of the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) to begin to do things differently in order to achieve better results and enable the state’s media outfit to compete with the best radio and television stations in Nigeria.

Egbemode also pledged that the administration of Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola would do its best to support the media house to achieve optimum performance and best results.

She made the remark yesterday while addressing the management and staff of OSBC during a familiarization visit to the radio and television conglomerate station, which was located at Òkè-Baálé in Osogbo, the state capital.

The commissioner disclosed that the governor of the state is expecting more results from the media outfit and said that OSBC has the capacity to be the best in the country going by the array of professionals that the station is blessed with.

She emphasised that they must begin to do things differently in order to compete with the best broadcast media in the country.

In her words: “I think it’s time that you started doing things differently to achieve better results. You need to become more creative with the way you operate. This media house is so big and blessed with some of the very best in the media industry that OSBC should be the best in the country.

“People expect so much of OSBC. This is a massive investment, you are big and it is expected that you should be the loudest. You should not underestimate yourselves. From this very moment, things must wear a new look. This media house has no choice but to live up to its billing.”

She challenged them to pool their wealth of experience together, get creative and hit the ground running. “It’s a new day and you must stop operating in the grey areas and brighten up what you do as broadcasters.

“You have a responsibility to help this government succeed in a lot of ways. You must project the image of the government positively. It is our collective responsibility to make our state work,” Egbemode stated.

Speaking on the challenges facing the media house, the commissioner said the Adegboyega Oyetola administration would definitely assist, stressing that it would however be based on prioritisation.

According to her, “I know there are challenges and I commend you for keeping the flag flying in the midst of a strong wind. We can’t wait till the governor gives us a billion naira. We need to get things running.

“The government will definitely assist OSBC to function better but it will have to be based on set goals and priorities because of paucity of funds.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director General of OSBC, Mrs. Adejumoke Akinjiola, commended the commissioner for the familiarisation visit and said the station would continue to do everything possible to project the good image of the state government.

She said the visit of the commissioner would serve as a morale booster for them to double down and make things better.

Highlights of the visit include a facility tour of some strategic units of the media house like newsrooms for radio and television studios, library and transmitter units, among others.

The commissioner’s entourage to the Information and Civic Orientation were the Coordinating Director, Mr Adebisi Popoola; Director, Press and Public Relations, Gideon Adeoye; Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Raphael Ojo; Deputy Director, Grassroots and Public Enlightenment, Segun Oyeniyi as well as an Information officer, Kingsley Omoye.