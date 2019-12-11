Atlantic Hall Awards N30m Scholarship to Indigent Student

To support the aspiration of indigent pupils around its community, Atlantic Hall School, Lagos recently awarded a pupil of AUD Primary School, Ibonwon, Miss Esther Adebowale a scholarship worth N30 million.

Adebowale, who emerged the best pupil, was selected from among 85 candidates that participated in a series of oral and written examination conducted in Lagos.

The Chairman of the school’s Educational Trust Council, Mr. Taiwo Taiwo said the scholarship will cover her tuition, boarding fees, school uniform, sportswear and other levies for the six years in which she remains a pupil of Atlantic Hall School.

“The scholarship, currently valued at N30 million, is Atlantic Hall’s annual contribution to lifting the circumstances of children from within our host communities,” he said.

Esther’s father, Mr. Adebowale, who hails from Igbooye in Eredo LCDA, thanked the school for its effort, saying: “My heart is full of so much gratitude, I do not know how to express it. With my humble circumstances, I could never have dreamt that my child would be going to this beautiful school. Now see what the school has done for us. My whole family rejoices and prays for Atlantic Hall.

Since the commencement of its scholarship programme in 2010, the school has contributed in excess of N80 million in annual scholarships, benefitting six less-privileged children, three of whom have since graduated and moved on to higher institutions.

Offering world class standard of education, Atlantic Hall persistently records excellent results in academic and extracurricular activities, ranking top tier locally and globally year on year.

The Principal of the school, Mr. Andrew Jedras who spoke at a recent prize-giving day ceremony, described the students’ performance at the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as simply exceptional.

Jedras gave a rundown of the IGCSE results as follows: SS3 – 91.5 per cent, A-C grade, 75.0 per cent, A -B grade; SS2 – 89.4 per cent A-C (grade), 64.3 per cent A-B (grade). In WASSCE, the breakdown was SS3 96.2 per cent A1-C6 grade and 72.4 per cent A1-B3 grade. He described the statistics as the highest ever recorded by the school in national and international examinations.

On the school’s determination to consolidate the track record of excellence it is known for, Jedras said: “We have aligned our strategic thinking, planning and direction to ensure that the education that students receive at Atlantic Hall reflects our transformative approach, one that is more than knowledge acquisition, but which has at its core, critical tools young people require to succeed in the 21st century.”

On the school’s successes in sports, he described sports as “the most participatory activity, epitome of hard work, commitment and dedication and a major part of life in the school. “In sports, Atlantic Hall has been able to record successes in various tournaments and competitions within and outside the country.

“The recently concluded 2019 California State Games and COPA DE MAR in San Diego, saw Atlantic Hall boys’ soccer team play exceptionally well and taking the gold medal. We are currently, the Association of International School Educators of Nigeria (AISEN) champions in volleyball, soccer, basketball, athletics (track and field) events. Also in the AISEN U-15 category, we currently hold the gold medal in volleyball (boys and girls), gold in basketball (boys) while our girls won the bronze medal.”