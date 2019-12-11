30-Year Devt Plan: Technical Working Group meets with stakeholders Thursday, Dec 12

The 35-man Technical Working Group set up by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to develop the Edo State 30 years development plan will on Thursday, December 12, meet with residents and other key actors for the stakeholder’s consultative meeting to finetune different aspects of the plan.

In a statement, the state government said the meeting was for the development of the 30-year plan for the state and would facilitate the input of key stakeholders who would set the agenda for the economic growth and sustainable development of the state.

The parley would hold by 10am at the Imaguero College Hall and is being organised by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki recently constituted a 35-man Steering Technical Working Group to develop the 30-year development with a charge to provide tool, guidelines and milestones to drive sustainable development across different sectors of the state.

The group is headed by the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Otse Momoh Omorogbe.