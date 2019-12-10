ICEED Trains Technicians, Hands Over Tools  

The International Center for Energy, Environment and Development (ICEED), an energy and environment solution organisation has handed over solar starter tools to the first batch of solar technicians they trained.

According to a statement by ICEED, at the handover of the solar starter tools, ICEED’s Executive Director, Mr. Ewah Eleri said, “What is happening today is the bar raising in sustainable energy solution- a tripartite onslaught on energy poverty in Borno State is underway. We are building the resilience of the conflict affected people and communities in the State in an environment-friendly way.”

The statement said ICEED is implementing this project in Hawul, Kwaya Kusar, Biu, Bama/Gwoza, Jere and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno State, and that they equipped 74 trained solar technicians and 70 trained stove technicians with work-tools