House Asks FG to Repatriate Illegal Aliens

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to immediately review the country’s immigration procedure with a view to restricting illegal immigration and repatriating illegal aliens residing in the country.

The House made the call following the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, at the plenary Tuesday.

He said that while the continued closure of the Nigerian land borders for the past three months was a right step in the eight direction, the shutting of borders was not enough without the repatriation of illegal aliens in the country.

Agunsoye explained that the monstrous challenges bedevilling the economy of the nation was as a result of illicit and rampaging activities that have festered along the country’s borders.

The lawmaker expressed worry over the continued influx of illegal immigrants mostly of African descent into the country, who gained easy access through the various porous land borders.

Agunsoye equally expressed concern that the uncontrolled immigration of unlawful immigrants into the country poses strained socio-economic and political threat to the country.

He said that to have a sustained economic growth as well as security and political stability, Nigeria has to strengthen and control movements at borders and repatriate illegal aliens and unlawful immigrants.

He stressed further that the implementation of stringent immigration policies and restrictions of illegal movements along the country’s international borders would sprout an imminent verbal and direct attacks from neighbouring countries and other countries of the world.

The House therefore urged “the federal government to immediately review the immigration procedure in our borders with a view to restricting illegal immigration and repatriating illegal aliens residing in the country.

“Urged the Comptroller General of lmmigrations and the Comptroller General of Customs to be committed to and exercise full control over the movement of persons and good along the Nigerian international borders.”

Meanwhile, the House Tuesday received the report of the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management on the request for the issuance of ₦10.6 billion promissory notes programme to the Kogi State government and a bond issuance to settle inherited local debts and contractual obligations of the federal government refund to state for projects executed on behalf of the federal government.

Also, the House received the report of the Committee on Communications on the issue from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) with the total sum of ₦140.3 billion.