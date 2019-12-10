EFCC Probes ex-Gov Yari over N900bn Contract

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it’s investigating a former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, for non-execution of contract to the tune of N900 billion.

EFCC Sokoto State Zonal Head, Mr. Abdullahi Lawal, stated this at a rally to mark the World Anti-corruption Day at Hajia Halima Central Motor Park in Sokoto.

Lawal said since the establishment of the zonal office in October 2018, it has received 236 petitions out of this 151 cases were under investigation, 20 cases filed in court, while four convictions were secured.

He added that from February this year till date, the commission has recovered N910,975,783.69.

“Out of this, we have deposited N125, 548,000.00k with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for safe keeping,” he said.

He noted that during this period, EFCC has also recovered 36,000CFA; four exotic vehicles; and 53 tricycles; while court gave final forfeiture of two vehicles.

“We have also been investigating five houses, two shops and two houses are under interim and final forfeiture respectively,” he said.

The zonal head explained that a contractor in Zamfara State was quizzed by the commission for collecting N200 billion since 2013 for digging 287 motorised bore holes but failed to execute the projects.

He also said a senator in the zone was arrested for obtaining a loan of N400 million in pretence to revive Hirjira Textile Company, now moribund.

Lawal warned people in the zone to be careful not to give their account number to anybody in the name of transacting unsuspicious business.

Those who spoke at the rally included Dr. Murtala Aminu, a lecturer with Usman Danfodio Sokoto and the Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, Sokoto State Branch, Barrister Mustapha Yusuf Abubakar, who urged Nigerians to embrace transparency and shun corruption.

The duo averred that the nation has abundant resources for everybody to enjoy but corruption has caused us under-development.

Those present at the event included heads of parastatals, agencies, corps members, NURTW, NARTO among others.