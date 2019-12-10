EFCC Embarks on Road Walk to Mark International Anti-corruption Day

Akinwale Akintunde

In commemoration of the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) yesterday embarked on road walks across states.

Officials of EFCC and NPA took to streets in their numbers to sensitise people on the effectiveness of the anti-corruption agency and the need for everyone to join in the fight.

While EFCC officials in Lagos were led by the Zonal Head, Mohammed Rabo, NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Bala Usman led officials of all the agencies in the maritime sector including Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Shippers’ Council and members of the civil society.

Speaking during the road walk on behalf of EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, Rabo said it was no longer news that corruption is at the mid-riff of Nigeria’s developmental growth as a nation.

He added that corruption promotes impunity in the conduct of public affairs, noting that Nigeria is yet to fully realise her potentials as the effects of corruption permeate every sector.

Rabo said the commemoration of International Anti-corruption Day on December 9 of every year was borne out of the United Nation’s Convention of 2003, setting aside a day annually to raise a global concern and awareness against the ills of corruption.

“Therefore, the search for solutions to the corruption challenge calls for concerted efforts. That is why at the EFCC, we don’t pretend to have the monopoly of knowledge of how the fight can be fought and won. We can’t do it alone.

“We are convinced that corruption can only be tackled when there is a meeting of minds and common resolve by all to fight the malaise.

“With the rare assemblage of stakeholders present here today, it is essential that I emphasis our commitment to the fight against corruption and further call on you all to continue to support us as we forge ahead

“We have been charged to come together and be united against corruption. The message for this year is well themed and timed. We must all have zero tolerance for corruption.

“Of course, ‘prevention is better than cure’ no longer begs for relevance. It is, rather an axiom we must embrace. Our individual and collective resolve to foster attitudinal change, shun the alluring temptation of acquiring illicit wealth and embrace values that can promote the culture of accountability and transparency at all levels remain a major panacea to the menaces of corruption in our society.

“Once again, I want to reiterate the need for all the critical stakeholders present here to continue to support the commission to break the chain of corruption in our country.

“I urge you all to come on board the fast-moving moving train of the war against corruption. No one must be left behind. It is a collective responsibility to take Nigeria out of the woods. We must resolve, like never before, to expose any unpatriotic deed that can further drag the country into disrepute.

“We cannot feign ignorance of the fact that our paths to glory are strewn with thorns occasioned by the undisciplined elements among us, but we owe the coming generations the responsibility to weed out the corrupt in our midst.

“Our continued lamentation of how corruption had wreaked havoc on the nation will not quickly bring about the much-desired growth and progress.

“We will only effectively re-write our story if we organise ourselves to check the menace, which has been staring us in the face for many years.

“So, wherever you are, you must also see yourself as a corruption fighter. Together, we can win the war,” he said.