CAN Directs Churches to Honour Bonnke

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed churches across the country to announce the death of German evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke and honour him with a minute silence.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle in a statement issued yesterday praised the deceased, who died last Friday at the age of 79 years, for the great sacrifice he made in Africa, describing him as “a true father of faith, a soldier of Christ who never allowed any distraction to sway him from preaching the authentic gospel.”

He said Bonnke did not only take the world by storm with the undiluted word of God, but equally “brought many in darkness to the light of the gospel.”

The Christian leader said, “We are confident, however, that he has gone to be with the Lord where joy shall never end for a full rest. His was a life of purpose and great meaning.

“It is our prayer that after we have finished our works here on earth, we shall join with him and other saints at the feet of Christ where we would never be separated again.”

He added, “We urge all churches in Nigeria to announce the home call of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke in their churches and observe a minute silence in the remembrance of his great love to see Nigerians saved through the Gospel of Christ.”