Minister Assures Foundation of FG’s Partnership

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen has given her word that the federal government will give full support to any genuine organisation that is aiding development of women in capacity building.

Tallen, gave this assurance when she attended the special dinner and official launch of Arise Women Farmers Foundation that was organised by Dr Siju Iluyomade’s Arise Women initiative, a faith-based non-governmental organisation.

The event held recently in Abuja, witnessed attendance of wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, who was represented by former first lady of Zamfara, Hajia Asmau Abdul-Azeez Yari. The event was also to commemorate the 11thyear anniversary of the NGO.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs Tallen who expressed joy over the compassion displayed by the Arise Women team in giving support to rural women in particular through the farming initiative said, “no woman should go to bed hungry, when you empower a woman, you have empowered the whole family, I have great trust in women, all the loans given to women have been paid back, women are better managers.”

She added: “I have met the people in charge of fertilizers and they have assured me of support to my Ministry, we will make it available together with loans for farmers in the foundation because I have followed the tremendous empowerment and support Arise has given women both in Lagos and Abuja in the last 11years with over 10,000 lives touched.”

In her own contribution, Hajia Yari said the wife of the President is thrilled by the enormous spirit put into this course by Arise Women.

“She has often said her passion to always put any issue that concern women in front burner is undaunted, and she said she is proud to be part of this great NGO championed by Dr Iluyomade to uplift women especially from the grass root level”

The Convener, Dr Iluyomade while appreciating the wife of the President, Mrs Tallen and other dignitaries for honoring their invitation said, “my passion is for every women no matter their status or position to come out of their shell and bloom because every woman possesses special quality that needs to be identified and tapped into.”