Masari’s Wife Inaugurates Rehab Centre for Drug Addicts

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Apparently disturbed by the alarming rate of drug abuse in the state, Wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dr. Hadiza Bello Masari, has built a centre for the rehabilitation and reformation of drug addicts and offenders.

The centre, which is located in Funtua Local Government Area of the state, is expected to provide counselling, rehabilitation and treatment to drug users in order to stem the tide of drug addiction among youths in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of the centre yesterday in Funtua, Masari’s wife said the drug rehabilitation centre would focus on patients’ detoxification and social reintegration by assessing their physical and mental health.

Drug addiction, which she said described as a public health issue with grave concern and increased crimes, could destroy life and create more impediments and dysfunction within matrimonial homes. She added that this must be tackled by all and sundry, hence the inauguration of the centre.

According to her, “The centre will therefore focus on patient detoxification and rehabilitation for drug and alcohol dependents by assessing their physical and mental health, detoxification and rehabilitation which include counselling, educative activities, occupational training and social reintegration.

“The drug rehabilitation centre is built under my pet project, Centre for the Advancement of Mothers and Children in Katsina State. Under this pet project, we have rehabilitated over 100 drug addicts across Funtua Senatorial Zone and we intend to do more with this centre in place.”

In his remarks, Katsina State Chief Judge and Chairman Board of Trustees, Centre for the Advancement of Mothers and Children, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, said the centre has stemmed the menace of drug abuse among youths in the state.

He, however, noted that the state government had constituted a joint task force which apprehended major drug dealers and as a result of which the rate of drugs supply and abuse in the state had reduced drastically.